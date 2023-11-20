National Commission for Women directs T.N. police to book actor Mansoor Ali Khan for derogatory remarks on Trisha 

November 20, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a direction to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his alleged derogatory remarks on actor Trisha Krishnan.

Posting on X, the NCW said, “It is deeply concerned about the derogatory remarks made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan towards actress Trisha Krishnan. We’re taking suo motu in this matter directing the DGP (Director General of Police) to invoke IPC Section 509 B (Sexual harassment by electronic mode) and other relevant laws. Such remarks normalize violence against women and must be condemned.”

In a recent function, Khan said he and Trisha didn’t share any screen space in the movie Leo. The villain actor also made sexist remarks against her. Several including Trisha had condemned his derogatory remarks.

On Sunday, Khan claimed his comments were misrepresented and said he always respected his female co-stars.