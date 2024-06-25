ADVERTISEMENT

National Commission for Women appoints Khushbhu Sundar to lead inquiry into Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Published - June 25, 2024 10:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

In a post on social media platform X, the Commission on Tuesday said it has initiated action based on media reports stating that six women had died in Kallakurichi after consuming spurious liquor. It has constituted a three-member inquiry committee, led by NCW member and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Khusbhu Sundar.

As of June 25, a total of 138 persons, including five women, are undergoing treatment. At least 59 persons have died so far. The Crime Branch CID is currently investigating the case, and it has been confirmed that the deaths resulted from consuming illicit liquor laced with methanol.

