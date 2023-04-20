National Commission for Scheduled Castes seeks action against Seeman for his comments against Arundhathiyars

April 20, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Chennai

National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vice-Chairman Arun Halder on Thursday said the Commission had recommended action against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman, who courted controversy by referring to members of the Arundhathiyar community in Tamil Nadu as ‘outsiders’ during the recent byelection to Erode (East) constituency.

With the local police already having registered a case against the NTK leader, Mr. Halder said the commission had directed the police officer concerned to take action against him.

With respect to the case of police excesses in Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli where Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh IPS, now under suspension, was accused of custodial torture and two of the victims belonged to the SC community, Mr. Halder said he hoped that the victims would come forward to file a complaint against the officer.

Furthermore, Mr. Halder inquired into around 16 cases of caste discrimination and said 10 cases had been heard satisfactorily and further investigations were on.

The Tamil Nadu government had been directed to fill up 10,402 vacancies meant for SCs. As this had not been, the Commission would follow it up with the government, he added.