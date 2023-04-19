National Centre for Seismology to study tremors, blast-like noises felt in T.N.’s Dindigul district

April 19, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Wednesday told the Legislative Assembly that experts from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) have been asked to study the tremors, recently felt in Vedasandur and Natham areas in Dindigul district.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by DMK members I.P. Senthilkumar and S. Gandhirajan, the Minister said the government would take steps to protect people, after experts of the NCS submitted their report.

“Last year alone, these areas witnessed tremors 15 times accompanied by blast-like noises. When we conducted a study, we found no mines in the area that could have caused the blast-like noises,” the Minister explained.

Mr. Ramachandran said the directors of the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management and the Centre for Disaster Mitigation and Management of the Vellore Institute of Technology had also been asked to form a committee and study the tremors in these areas. The committee had done a study on April 1, he added.