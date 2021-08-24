Tamil Nadu

Nation-wide caste census is need of the hour: Ramadoss

Staff Reporter CHENNAI 24 August 2021 00:36 IST
Updated: 24 August 2021 00:36 IST

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Monday said that a nation-wide caste-wise census is the need of the hour and urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take an all-party delegation to New Delhi, similar to what Bihar Chief Minister did, to urge the Central government to conduct caste-wise census.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that a society which is unequal socially and educationally requires affirmative action. “A nation-wide caste census is required to implement affirmative actions effectively. Delaying it is not justifiable. Everyone understands the need for caste-wise census and the Supreme Court and High Courts have reiterated it several times in the past. However, after 1931 when the British were in India, a caste census has never been undertaken for the last 90 years,” he said.

He pointed out that despite being announced in the Parliament that the 2011 census would be a caste-wise census, it was undertaken as a caste-wise socio-economic census.

“Yet, it has not been made public. With the population census already delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic, the caste-wise census should be undertaken. It is not difficult to do. If the Central government wants to do it, it can be done,” he said.

