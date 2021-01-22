Natarajan returns home to grand reception

SALEM

22 January 2021 02:48 IST

Chinnapampatti erupts in festive mood as the cricketer arrives from Australia

Chinnapampatti erupted in a festive mood on Thursday as Indian cricketer T. Natarajan returned home to a grand reception.

After the historic test series victory in Australia, Natarajan reached Salem in the evening from Bengaluru. His family and villagers accorded him a grand reception at the entrance to the village on Tharamangalam Road. Then, they put him on a horse cart and took him out in a procession, with the Chenda Melam. His mother Shantha and other family members performed aarti for him before the cart wound its way through the village streets.

The cart took close to two hours to cover less than two kilometres as the residents crowded the streets. He held the national flag high all through the procession. Villagers accompanied him so far as his home where his family performed aarti again. Once at home, Natarajan came to the balcony and greeted the people with folded hands.

Pappanpadi village panchayat president T. Vedappan said a grander welcome was planned, but it was cut down because of the COVID-19 restrictions. It was also a day of great inspiration for students at Natarajan Cricket Academy that the cricketer runs. S. Premkumar, a student of the academy, said it was an inspiring moment for them.

Block Medical Officer S. Anbuselvan visited Natarajan’s family at their home and advised them on quarantine measures. Dr. Anbuselvan said that since Natarajan was a foreign returnee he would have to be in home quarantine for 14 days. Officials advised the public to stick to safety protocols and avoid giving him gifts.