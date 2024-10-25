Naruvi Hospitals to perform free heart surgeries for under-privileged children

Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore will perform free heart surgeries on children belonging to the under-privileged sections and in the age group between 5 - 15 years in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts.

Addressing mediapersons at the hospital premises, G.V.Sampath, Founder and Chairman, Naruvi Hospitals, said that the hospital has entered into an agreement with Adyar Anand Bhavan (A2B) on the initiative in which A2B will bear the entire cost of procedures as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes. “On an average, the cost of treatment for each patient will be around Rs 3.5 lakh. Initially, 10 underprivileged children in these districts will be covered under the initiative,” Mr. Sampath said.

Further, Mr. Sampath said that a medical team that comprises Dr. Vinayak Shukla, Head, Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), Dr. Ray George, Dr. Eswarakarthick and Dr. Jaffer will screen the applicants and shortlist the eligible children based on priority. He appealed to families to contact the hospital authorities in person or through mobile number 87540 47796 (Paul Selvam) to apply and get registered.

Stating that Vellore had become a medical city over the years, K.T. Srinivasa Raja, managing director, A2B, lauded Naruvi Hospitals for creating a world class medical institution in the town. “I was amazed at the professional and impeccable service rendered by everyone at Naruvi Hospitals,” he said.

A licensee of Henry Ford Health Systems, Naruvi Hospitals is a centre of excellence in medical care offering world class multi super-speciality services. Powered by its state-of-the-art medical infrastructure and innovative practices, the hospital has emerged as the most-sought after destination for patients from across the country and all over the globe. On the occasion, Anitha Sampath, Vice-Chairperson, and Nithin Sampath, general manager, were present.