Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore to soon get burns, stroke centre

November 07, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - VELLORE

A full-fledged burns ward and a stroke centre will soon come up at Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore, its chairman G.V. Sampath, said on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, as per a press release. While the hospital currently also treats people with burn injuries and strokes, it has been decided to launch these two new facilities to provide comprehensive and holistic care, the press release said.

At present, the hospital offers cancer care. Preliminary work is underway to establish a full-fledged cancer care centre at the hospital as well. Mr. Sampath said that the hospital has entered into a tie-up with the Tamil Nadu government recently, to provide healthcare to employees of the State government and pensioners. Currently, the hospital, on an average, gets 15 dengue cases every day. “Most do not need hospitalisation; those whose platelet count has dipped drastically alone are admitted. We should not worry as dengue is not contagious, but we should be very careful and ensure there is no stagnation of any form of water around our homes,” he said.

Naruvi Hospitals was launched in collaboration with Henry Ford Health System, a healthcare organisation based in Detroit, United States.

