HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore to soon get burns, stroke centre

These two new centres will be aimed at providing holistic, comprehensive care to patients, a press release said

November 07, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

A full-fledged burns ward and a stroke centre will soon come up at Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore, its chairman G.V. Sampath, said on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, as per a press release.  While the hospital currently also treats people with burn injuries and strokes, it has been decided to launch these two new facilities to provide comprehensive and holistic care, the press release said.

At present, the hospital offers cancer care. Preliminary work is underway to establish a full-fledged cancer care centre at the hospital as well. Mr. Sampath said that the hospital has entered into a tie-up with the Tamil Nadu government recently, to provide healthcare to employees of the State government and pensioners. Currently, the hospital, on an average, gets 15 dengue cases every day. “Most do not need hospitalisation; those whose platelet count has dipped drastically alone are admitted. We should not worry as dengue is not contagious, but we should be very careful and ensure there is no stagnation of any form of water around our homes,” he said.

Naruvi Hospitals was launched in collaboration with Henry Ford Health System, a healthcare organisation based in Detroit, United States.

Related Topics

Vellore / private health care / burns / health / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.