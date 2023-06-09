Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore signs MoU with Kenyan County

June 09, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - VELLORE

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore and Kisumu County, one of the 47 counties of Kenya, on Friday to treat patients in the Western Kenyan County in areas like radiology, neurology, cancer treatment, and internal medicine.

According to a press release, the MoU was signed by G.V.Sampath, Chairman, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, and Anyong Nyong’o, Governor, Kisumu County. “The agreement is key in the development of medical and health care services for people in Western Kenya,” Mr. Nyong’o said.

On the facilities at Naruvi Hospitals, the Governor of Kisumu said that he was more than satisfied as sending of patients from Kenya will begin soon with the entire expenditure being borne by Kisumu government.

Mr. Sampath said that the Kisumu County delegation had spoken about the great demand for specialised treatment and care in areas like bone marrow and cancer treatment. Patients from England, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Sudan, Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Bhutan are treated at Naruvi Hospitals.

On the occasion, Dorothy Nyong’o, wife of the Governor and Managing Trustee of Africa Cancer Foundation; Gregory Ganda, County Government Minister in charge of Health, Kenya; Eddy Illah, Technical Advisor in the Office of the Governor, Kenya; and Anitha Sampath, Vice Chairperson, Naruvi Hospitals, were present, the release said.

