Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore celebrate Republic Day

January 26, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

G.V. Sampath, Founder Chairman, Naruvi Hospitals unfurled the national flag at the hospital premises in Vellore on Friday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Naruvi Hospitals has celebrated the 75th Republic Day at its premises on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) in Vellore on Friday.

According to a press release, G.V. Sampath, Founder Chairman, Naruvi Hospitals, unfurled the national flag. He said that the celebrations have brought all its citizens together beyond caste, language and religion. It was a tribute to the harmony, equality of the Tamil people, both in Tamil Nadu and the diaspora.

Hospital doctors, the management and para-medical staff took part in various activities that were organised as part of the celebrations.

Anitha Sampath, Vice Chairperson; Paul Henry, Executive Director; Aravindan Nair, Chief of Medical Services; Jacob Jose, Medical Superintendent; Venkatrangam, Chief Financial Officer, and Nithin Sampath, General Manager, were present, the release said.

