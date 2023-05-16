Naruvi Hospitals concludes Nurses Day celebrations in Vellore

May 16, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - VELLORE

Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore concluded the week-long celebrations of International Nurses Day, observed on May 12, on Monday.

G.V.Sampath, chairman of Naruvi Hospitals, paid tribute to the nursing fraternity for the role they played in the well-being of the patients.

He also underlined the supreme contribution of the nurses to the hospital and the significant impact of the nurses on the overall reputation of the hospital in the public eye.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion, vice chairperson of the hospital Anitha Sampath, executive director Paul Henry, director of medical education Dilip Mathai, chief operating officer and the medical superintendent Jacob Jose, participated, the release said.