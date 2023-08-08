ADVERTISEMENT

Naruvi Hospitals celebrates World Breastfeeding Week

August 08, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VELLORE

Gift hampers were given to mothers of healthy babies

The Hindu Bureau

The Chairman of Naruvi Hospitals, G.V.Sampath, with mothers and babies during the World Breastfeeding Week celebrations in Vellore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The chairman of Naruvi Hospitals, G.V.Sampath, presented gift hampers to mothers of healthy babies as part of celebrations of World Breastfeeding Week that was held at the hospital in Vellore.

According to a press release, the babies were selected based on hygiene. Mr. Sampath gave away certificates to those excelled in competitions held on the topic of the importance of breastfeeding. The World Breastfeeding Week is being celebrated across the globe from August 1 to 7 for spreading awareness on the importance of breastfeeding. The Naruvi Hospitals has organised several events all through the week on the theme.

During the celebrations, the effect of breastfeeding on the immune system of the children was highlighted. Experts said breastfeeding saved mothers from breast cancer and mother’s milk provided protection to the children against cancer, diabetes, diarrhoea and cold. Feeding the children with breast milk up to the age of two years helped them grow healthier, they added.

On the occasion, Sonia Mary Kurian, Head of the Department of Paediatrics, Jeyasheela Kamaraj, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, and Anitha Sampath, Vice-Chairperson of the hospital, participated, the release said.

