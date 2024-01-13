ADVERTISEMENT

Naruvi Hospitals celebrates Samathuva Pongal in Vellore

January 13, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The event was presided over by G.V. Sampath, Founder-Chairman, Naruvi Hospitals. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore celebrated Samathuva Pongal on the premises of its campus on Saturday. According to a press release, the event was presided over by G.V. Sampath, Founder-Chairman, Naruvi Hospitals. Doctors, staff members and the management took part in the various activities.

Anitha Sampath, Vice Chairperson, Paul Henry, Executive Director, Aravindan Nair, Chief of Medical Services, Jacob Jose, Medical Superintendent, Dilip Mathai, Director, Medical Education, Venkatrangam, Chief Financial Officer, Nandakumar, Internal Auditor and Nithin Sampath, General Manager, were among others present, the release said.

CONNECT WITH US