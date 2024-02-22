ADVERTISEMENT

Naruvi hospital to host webinar on psoriasis

February 22, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, in collaboration with The Hindu is hosting a webinar on ‘Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis: An Overview’ on February 25 at 11 a.m. as part of the Wellness Series. 

The webinar will feature three medical experts: Renu George, senior consultant dermatologist, who will discuss the management of psoriasis; Monica Jain, consultant dermatologist, who will speak on the clinical features of psoriasis; and Raja, consultant rheumatologist, who will provide an overview of psoriatic arthritis. Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu, will moderate the session.

To register, visit: https://bit.ly/49GdBnm 

