Naruvi hospital to host webinar on psoriasis

February 22, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, in collaboration with The Hindu is hosting a webinar on ‘Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis: An Overview’ on February 25 at 11 a.m. as part of the Wellness Series.

The webinar will feature three medical experts: Renu George, senior consultant dermatologist, who will discuss the management of psoriasis; Monica Jain, consultant dermatologist, who will speak on the clinical features of psoriasis; and Raja, consultant rheumatologist, who will provide an overview of psoriatic arthritis. Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu, will moderate the session.