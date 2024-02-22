GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naruvi hospital to host webinar on psoriasis

February 22, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, in collaboration with The Hindu is hosting a webinar on ‘Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis: An Overview’ on February 25 at 11 a.m. as part of the Wellness Series. 

The webinar will feature three medical experts: Renu George, senior consultant dermatologist, who will discuss the management of psoriasis; Monica Jain, consultant dermatologist, who will speak on the clinical features of psoriasis; and Raja, consultant rheumatologist, who will provide an overview of psoriatic arthritis. Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu, will moderate the session.

To register, visit: https://bit.ly/49GdBnm 

Related Topics

health / private health care

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.