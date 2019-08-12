Narrow victory margin in Vellore constituency was unexpected: Durai Murugan

Contrary to the record margins with which 37 candidates of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance won in the 2019 Parliamentary election, the party’s candidate in Vellore, Kathir Anand, faced a tough battle and scraped through by a mere 8,000-odd votes in the deferred poll. In an interview on Sunday, DMK treasurer and Mr. Anand’s father Durai Murugan acknowledged that this was unexpected, but alleged that the ruling party had violated the model code of conduct to make false promises to voters. Excerpts:

Are you satisfied with the victory of your son in the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency? Was it along expected lines?

We were always sure of victory. What we had not expected was the narrow margin of victory.

What contributed to the narrow victory margin just three months after the general election?

The outcome would have been different had the polling been held during the general election. It is like celebrating Pongal in Attukal in Kerala. It will wear a festive look only when everyone participates in the festival. When an individual offers Pongal, the feeling may not be as jubilant as that of common Pongal. Moreover, 30 Ministers camped in the constituency and every Assembly constituency falling under it was brought under the supervision of five Ministers and 20 MLAs.

Though the model code of conduct prohibits the government from making announcements, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami organised a meeting in KV Kuppam and promised to make it a taluk headquarters. KV Kuppam is 8 km away form Gudiyatham and 10 km away from Katpadi. Both Gudiyatham and Katpadi have taluk offices, and the Chief Minister promised to create another taluk. In Ambur and Vaniyambadi, he promised to bifurcate Vellore district — a long-pending demand of the people.

These promises were made in violation of the model code of conduct. They [AIADMK] showered voters with false promises. The Chief Minister accused the DMK of making false promises. Actually, it was he and his Ministers who made false promises.

Do you think the votes of Muslims contributed to the victory of the DMK, given that the Centre scrapped the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on polling day?

Muslims voted for the DMK even in the general election. So the Kashmir issue has nothing to do with the outcome. You should keep in mind that we won 13 Assembly seats, including Ambur and Gudiyatham, during the bypolls.

The Vellore poll turned out to be an intense battle between your son and A.C. Shanmugam (the AIADMK candidate). Was it because the voters believed that voting for a candidate who represents the ruling party in the State and its ally at the Centre would benefit them?

Ministers visited village after village and made promises for local area development. In one area, they said the construction of a water tank will begin in eight days. As they were made by Ministers, such promises would have carried some credibility. A Minister promised the construction of the Melarasampattu dam though there was a related case pending in court. They hoodwinked the voters by promising to implement projects and schemes suitable to a particular area. People in villages normally don’t attach much importance to issues like Kashmir. They are more concerned about local issues.

Is it true that Mr. Shanmugam succeeded in consolidating the votes of the Mudaliar community, to which he belongs, while the Vanniyars did not entirely favour your son (who belongs to the community)?

I do not want to differentiate [between] voters based on their caste. If Mudaliars had patronised Mr. Shanmugam, we would not have polled more votes in Vellore Assembly constituency, where Mudaliars have a huge population. He has not polled on expected lines in Gudiyatham, which has about 40,000 Mudaliars.