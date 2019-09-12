Narrow escape for 40 as boat capsizes in Kollidam river

As many as 40 persons had a narrow escape after a boat capsized in the Kollidam river near Melaramanallur in Ariyalur district on Wednesday.

The group, including 14 women of a few villages in Thanjavur district, had gone to Melaramanallur, an islet in the Kollidam river, to attend a temple function.

A motorised boat that ferried them on their way back developed a technical snag and subsequently the boat capsized in the river in full flow after about 20,000 cusecs of surplus water was released from the Mukkombu Upper Anicut.

While the male passengers of the boat managed to swim to safety, women passengers struggled for a while before residents of neighbouring Karuppur village rescued them despite darkness setting in.

The Fire and Rescue Service personnel also joined them in the rescue operation.

A senior police officer told The Hindu that all aboard the boat were rescued. No one was reported missing. However, police and fire service personnel are camping at the site.

Enquiries are on to ascertain whether the boat was overloaded.