Naresh Gupta, former IAS officer, passes away

April 10, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated April 11, 2023 12:20 am IST - CHENNAI

Naresh Gupta, former IAS officer, who earned the reputation of being a firm Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), died at a private hospital in Chennai on Monday afternoon after a brief illness. He was 72. He is survived by his wife and a son. An official in the Public Department said the funeral was expected to take place on Wednesday. Mr. Gupta retired from service in 2010.

Hailing from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Gupta held postgraduate degrees in Mathematics and Gandhian Thought. Belonging to the 1973 batch, he served Tamil Nadu in many positions such as Sivaganga's first Collector (1985-86), Secretary to Governor [Bhishma Narayan Singh] (1991-93), Home Secretary (2001-02) and Member Secretary of the State Planning Commission (2002-05). But it was his stint as CEO — for about eight years in two spells [1998-2000 and January 2005-July 2010] — that made him a prominent figure. There were occasions when he had openly differed with the ruling party of the day with regard to the way elections or byelections were conducted. He regarded the 2009 Lok Sabha elections as the most challenging. After his retirement, he was appointed a member of the Central Administrative Tribunal.

Based on his experiences at the Planning Commission, he authored a book on human development. He had gone on record saying he drew a lot of job satisfaction there as he dealt with issues such as poverty and development much more closely than what he did in the rest of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor R.N. Ravi on Monday condoled the death of Mr. Gupta. “Saddened by the demise of veteran IAS officer Thiru Naresh Gupta. He served the people of Tamil Nadu with the utmost diligence and integrity, and will always be remembered as an outstanding administrator. Condolences to his family and friends,” the Raj Bhavan said in a Twitter post attributing it to Mr. Ravi

Expressing condolences over his death, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin termed him as a follower of Gandhian philosophy.

Santha Sheela Nair, former Secretary of the Union Ministry of Mines and a batchmate of Mr. Gupta, described him as a “very conscientious, diligent and helpful person.”

Another batchmate, M.A. Gowrishankar said Mr. Gupta had ensured that the elections in the State were held in a fair manner. Despite facing “enormous political pressure,” he would never budge. He was known for thorough knowledge of subjects that he handled. Even when he held the post of Public Works Secretary briefly in 1996, he had completely revised the schedule of rates, whose steep revision was proposed by his subordinates, and saw to it that the taxpayers’ money was saved substantially.

C.P. Singh, former IAS officer of the 1981 batch and who knew him for over 30 years, praised Mr. Gupta for his intellectual honesty and integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT