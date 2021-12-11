Sixty-three MDMA tablets, 5 grams of meth crystal and 57 grams of ganja worth ₹3.65 lakh were seized at the Foreign Post Office. Two parcels from the Netherlands addressed to two persons in Chennai and one parcel bound for Tiruchi, had 63 green MDMA tablets. Another parcel from the Netherlands bound for Tiruvannamalai, had five grams of meth crystal. There was a parcel from Canada to a Chennai-based person that had 57 grams of ganja.
Narcotics seized at Foreign Post Office
CHENNAI
Chennai,
December 11, 2021 01:23 IST
