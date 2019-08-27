Tamil Nadu

Narayanaswamy, CA, passes away

G. Narayanaswamy, a chartered accountant, died on Friday.

Born in 1928, he graduated in science and then went on to pursue accountancy. He served as a Central Council Member of the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India from 1979 to 1988. He was the president of Hindustan Chamber of Commerce and the Society of Auditors, Madras.

