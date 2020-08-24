Narayanasamy urges banks to ease lending to priority sectors

PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has called upon banks to adopt liberal measures in sanctioning loans to the priority sectors such as agriculture, MSME, animal husbandry, fisheries and rural development.

Addressing the first meeting of State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) to review the performance of banks as on March and June this year, Mr. Narayanasamy urged bank to encourage women in rural areas by providing loans for their empowerment and small ticket loans for livelihood activities.

He added that in the COVID Atmanirbhar package banks have a special role to play and appealed for their proactive participation.

Padmaja Chunduru, MD and CEO, Indian Bank, while participating in the meeting through video conference in her presidential address outlined the present day global economic scenario, Indian economic growth and the performance of banks in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

S. Senthil Kumar, Zonal Manager Indian Bank, and SLBC convenor, introduced the agenda for discussion in the SLBC.

A Anbarasu, Development Commissioner, S. Sundaravadivelu, Secretary (Animal Husbandry), K. Mahesh, Secretary (Housing), ASPS Ravi Prakash, Secretary (Rural Development), H.P.S. Saran, Secretary (Industries) and Purva Garg, Secretary (Fisheries), spoke at the meeting.

Many secretaries stressed the need for banks to play increasingly vital roles in their respective sectors and assured bankers of cooperation from the government in implementation of the various programmes.

From Chennai, M.K. Bhattacharya, Executive Director, Indian Bank, S.M.N. Swamy, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, T. Dhanraj, Deputy General Manager/DH, Indian Bank, K. Chandra Reddy, Field General Manager, Indian Bank, and N. Neeraja, General Manager, Nabard, joined the meeting virtually.

Executives and officials from banks and senior officials from various government departments also attended the meeting which consolidated suggestions to frame an action plan to revive the economy of Puducherry.