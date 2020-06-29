Narayanasamy undergoes RT-PCR test

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy underwent an RT-PCR test on Sunday after a staff attached to his office tested positive for COVID-19 the previous day.

The office of the Chief Minister had been shut for disinfection following this.

The results of the test are awaited. This is the second time Mr. Narayanasamy is taking an RT-PCR test after undergoing a throat swab evaluation in April as a precautionary measure after having been to several public places to monitor the administration’s COVID-19 response.