Narayanasamy expresses regret over undignified burial of COVID-19 patient

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy

PUDUCHERRY

08 June 2020 17:27 IST

Act highly condemnable, says Puducherry Chief Minister

Expressing regret over the incident in which conservancy workers were dumping the body of a COVID-19 positive person in a pit at a burial ground in Villianur, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday said the government had decided to suspend two employees of the Local Administration Department and a staff of the Health Department involved in the burial of the person.

In a video message to reporters, the Chief Minister said it was highly regrettable that such an incident occurred.

“The video of the body being dumped into a pit has gone viral on social media. The act is highly condemnable. Whatever maybe the cause of death, the body has to be disposed of in a dignified manner. In this case, it has not happened,” he said.

The man had come from Chennai to meet his wife. He developed chest pain and was taken to GH where doctors declared him brought dead. After his death, he was tested for COVID-19 and found positive, he said.

The family had given their consent for burial as per protocol, he added.

Mr.Narayanasamy said a detailed report had been sought from the health and LAD departments over the incident. The employees had been placed under suspension, he added.

On the conduct of SSLC examination, the Chief Minister said his government would abide by the directions of Madras High Court.