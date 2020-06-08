Tamil Nadu

Narayanasamy expresses regret over undignified burial of COVID-19 patient

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy  

Act highly condemnable, says Puducherry Chief Minister

Expressing regret over the incident in which conservancy workers were dumping the body of a COVID-19 positive person in a pit at a burial ground in Villianur, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday said the government had decided to suspend two employees of the Local Administration Department and a staff of the Health Department involved in the burial of the person.

In a video message to reporters, the Chief Minister said it was highly regrettable that such an incident occurred.

“The video of the body being dumped into a pit has gone viral on social media. The act is highly condemnable. Whatever maybe the cause of death, the body has to be disposed of in a dignified manner. In this case, it has not happened,” he said.

The man had come from Chennai to meet his wife. He developed chest pain and was taken to GH where doctors declared him brought dead. After his death, he was tested for COVID-19 and found positive, he said.

The family had given their consent for burial as per protocol, he added.

Mr.Narayanasamy said a detailed report had been sought from the health and LAD departments over the incident. The employees had been placed under suspension, he added.

On the conduct of SSLC examination, the Chief Minister said his government would abide by the directions of Madras High Court.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 5:33:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/narayanasamy-expresses-regret-over-undignified-burial-of-covid-19-patient/article31779151.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY