Narayanasamy complains to Amit Shah about L-G

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Sunday that he had raised with Union Home Minister Amit Shah the “obstructionist” approach of Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi in implementing free rice distribution to BPL families during the COVID-19 crisis.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Narayanasamy said Mr. Shah, who had called him to assess the COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory, had agreed to resolve complaints about interference in the implementation of the scheme, which had been announced by the Centre.

While the Congress has hit out in recent days at the Lt. Governor for interfering in the implementation of the rice relief scheme, Ms. Bedi had denied the charges stating that the distribution of free rice and grains was being organised in a fair manner based on a standard operating procedure.

Mr. Narayanasamy also apprised the Home Minister of the U.T.’s request for financial assistance.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu had also been on the phone to enquire about the COVID-19 situation in the U.T., the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister has asked the Centre to devise a plan to repatriate overseas Indian employees and students who needed to return to their home States. The government was engaged in efforts to restart sectors of the economy. While small shops such as textiles, electronics and electrical outlets, would be allowed to function, they would operate with half staff strength and ensure PPEs for employees. The government was also seeking to give work for 20,000 rural workers under MGNREGA and arrange soft loans to the tune of ₹10,000 to women SHGs, he said.

The health department, meanwhile, has said it will begin RT-PCR screening for various categories of staff on the frontlines of COVID-19 management.

The condition of the four active COVID-19 cases, including the newest one diagnosed on Saturday, was stable, a health official said.