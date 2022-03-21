Tamil Nadu

Watch | Narasinghapettai Nagaswaram gets GI tag

has been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag on the application filed by the Thanjavur Musical Instruments Workers Co-operative Cottage Industrial Society Ltd. Nagaswaram made in Narasinghapettai in Thanjavur district

Nagaswaram is made of ‘acha maram’, a tree known for its sturdy features. Nagaswaram makers of Narasinghapettai buy old wooden pillars from the dismantled houses.


