A video on Narasinghapettai Nagaswaram that recently got the GI tag.

has been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag on the application filed by the Thanjavur Musical Instruments Workers Co-operative Cottage Industrial Society Ltd. Nagaswaram made in Narasinghapettai in Thanjavur district

Nagaswaram is made of ‘acha maram’, a tree known for its sturdy features. Nagaswaram makers of Narasinghapettai buy old wooden pillars from the dismantled houses.