Narada Gana Sabha’s ‘Isai Natya Nataka Vizha’ inaugurated

December 15, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The ‘Isai Natya Nataka Vizha’ of Narada Gana Sabha was inaugurated here on Friday by V.R. Gowrishankar, CEO and administrator, Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri.

He conferred the title of ‘Nadhabrahmam’ on mridangam exponent Srimushnam V. Raja Rao. Classical musician Prince Rama Varma received the Senior Musician Award, and the Tirunelveli Subramania Iyer Award went to nadaswaram exponent Thirupambaram T.K.S. Meenakshi Sundaram.

The inauguration was followed by a violin concert of Kum. A. Kanyakumari and party. A release by the organisers said programmes by many young and senior artistes would be conducted daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the festival.

