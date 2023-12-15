ADVERTISEMENT

Narada Gana Sabha’s ‘Isai Natya Nataka Vizha’ inaugurated

December 15, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries at the inauguration of ‘Isai Natya Nataka Vizha’ of Narada Gana Sabha on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The ‘Isai Natya Nataka Vizha’ of Narada Gana Sabha was inaugurated here on Friday by V.R. Gowrishankar, CEO and administrator, Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri.

He conferred the title of ‘Nadhabrahmam’ on mridangam exponent Srimushnam V. Raja Rao. Classical musician Prince Rama Varma received the Senior Musician Award, and the Tirunelveli Subramania Iyer Award went to nadaswaram exponent Thirupambaram T.K.S. Meenakshi Sundaram.

The inauguration was followed by a violin concert of Kum. A. Kanyakumari and party. A release by the organisers said programmes by many young and senior artistes would be conducted daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US