GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Narada Gana Sabha’s ‘Isai Natya Nataka Vizha’ inaugurated

December 15, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries at the inauguration of ‘Isai Natya Nataka Vizha’ of Narada Gana Sabha on Friday.

Dignitaries at the inauguration of ‘Isai Natya Nataka Vizha’ of Narada Gana Sabha on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The ‘Isai Natya Nataka Vizha’ of Narada Gana Sabha was inaugurated here on Friday by V.R. Gowrishankar, CEO and administrator, Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri.

He conferred the title of ‘Nadhabrahmam’ on mridangam exponent Srimushnam V. Raja Rao. Classical musician Prince Rama Varma received the Senior Musician Award, and the Tirunelveli Subramania Iyer Award went to nadaswaram exponent Thirupambaram T.K.S. Meenakshi Sundaram.

The inauguration was followed by a violin concert of Kum. A. Kanyakumari and party. A release by the organisers said programmes by many young and senior artistes would be conducted daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the festival.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.