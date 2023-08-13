Nanguneri incident | Ensure harmony among students: Panneerselvam

August 13, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday, August 13, 2023 urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to ensure unity and harmony among school and college students from various communities.

In a statement, he referred to Nanguneri incident in which two schoolchildren belonging to the Dalit community were victims of caste-based discrimination and violence.

Teachers should impart the ideals of patriotism, humanity, moral values, among others to students, he said adding, efforts should be taken to strengthen teaching techniques, student-teacher relationship.

