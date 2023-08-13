ADVERTISEMENT

Nanguneri incident | Ensure harmony among students: Panneerselvam

August 13, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a statement, former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami referred to Nanguneri incident in which two schoolchildren belonging to the Dalit community were victims of caste-based discrimination and violence

The Hindu Bureau

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday, August 13, 2023 urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to ensure unity and harmony among school and college students from various communities.

In a statement, he referred to Nanguneri incident in which two schoolchildren belonging to the Dalit community were victims of caste-based discrimination and violence.

Teachers should impart the ideals of patriotism, humanity, moral values, among others to students, he said adding, efforts should be taken to strengthen teaching techniques, student-teacher relationship.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US