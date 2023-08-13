HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nanguneri incident | Ensure harmony among students: Panneerselvam

In a statement, former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami referred to Nanguneri incident in which two schoolchildren belonging to the Dalit community were victims of caste-based discrimination and violence

August 13, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam. File

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday, August 13, 2023 urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to ensure unity and harmony among school and college students from various communities.

In a statement, he referred to Nanguneri incident in which two schoolchildren belonging to the Dalit community were victims of caste-based discrimination and violence.

Teachers should impart the ideals of patriotism, humanity, moral values, among others to students, he said adding, efforts should be taken to strengthen teaching techniques, student-teacher relationship.

Related Topics

Madurai / Tamil Nadu / Chennai / Caste violence

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.