Tamil Nadu

‘Nanguneri bypoll should spell the political end of ruling party’

Congress leader Sanjay Dutt addressing the media in Palayamkottai. A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Congress leader Sanjay Dutt addressing the media in Palayamkottai. A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN   | Photo Credit: A_SHAIKMOHIDEEN

more-in

Election should be a referendum on the government’s performance, says Dutt

Lashing out at political opponents, All India Congress Committee general secretary Sanjay Dutt on Saturday appealed to the voters to give a “fitting reply” to the ruling party in the upcoming Nanguneri byelection.

Speaking to reporters, he said that when a little over a million educated youth were ‘jobless’ in Tamil Nadu, the government had the responsibility to provide them employment. The Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues were accountable to them.

“The bypolls here (Nanguneri) and in Vikravandi Assembly constituency should be a referendum on the government’s performance. It should usher in the beginning of the end of the AIADMK in the political arena,” he said.

Recalling the police firing incident which claimed 13 lives in Thoothukudi last year, Mr. Dutt said that just as the AIADMK government was ‘merciless’ then, it should be shown the door now.

The State government, he said, had failed miserably on all fronts and the Ministers, under the guise of campaigning, were indulging in voter bribery, the Congress leader alleged.

When asked about the CM’s foreign tour to woo investments into Tamil Nadu, he said that it was not a productive exercise.

He described the AIADMK as the ‘B’ team of the BJP and urged the voters to remove it from power.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 8:51:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/nanguneri-bypoll-should-spell-the-political-end-of-ruling-party/article29606976.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY