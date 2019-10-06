‘Nanguneri bypoll should spell the political end of ruling party’

Lashing out at political opponents, All India Congress Committee general secretary Sanjay Dutt on Saturday appealed to the voters to give a “fitting reply” to the ruling party in the upcoming Nanguneri byelection.

Speaking to reporters, he said that when a little over a million educated youth were ‘jobless’ in Tamil Nadu, the government had the responsibility to provide them employment. The Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues were accountable to them.

“The bypolls here (Nanguneri) and in Vikravandi Assembly constituency should be a referendum on the government’s performance. It should usher in the beginning of the end of the AIADMK in the political arena,” he said.

Recalling the police firing incident which claimed 13 lives in Thoothukudi last year, Mr. Dutt said that just as the AIADMK government was ‘merciless’ then, it should be shown the door now.

The State government, he said, had failed miserably on all fronts and the Ministers, under the guise of campaigning, were indulging in voter bribery, the Congress leader alleged.

When asked about the CM’s foreign tour to woo investments into Tamil Nadu, he said that it was not a productive exercise.

He described the AIADMK as the ‘B’ team of the BJP and urged the voters to remove it from power.