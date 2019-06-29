Nandini held in contempt of court case

The Tirupattur police have arrested anti-liquor activist A. Nandini and her father K. Anandan on the orders of Judicial Magistrate court, which suo motu initiated contempt of court proceedings against them on Thursday.

Judicial Magistrate Samundeeswari Praba ordered their arrest after the two declined to produce sureties and seek bail. The local police arrested and remanded them in judicial custody in Madurai Central Prison till July 9. They appeared before the court on Thursday when the case came up for hearing. Nandini and her father, who have been campaigning against liquor, were distributing pamphlets propagating the evils of consuming liquor at the Tirupattur bus stand when the police asked them to distribute pamphlets without causing inconvenience to the public.

They staged a dharna inside the bus stand when the police booked them on charges of abusing police and preventing public servants from discharging their duties. When the case came up for hearing, the prosecution produced a constable as witness. Nandini and her father preferred to appear as party in person and began cross examining the witness. When they asked the policeman whether liquor was a medicine, food item or intoxicant, the magistrate intervened and said that they could ask questions relevant to the case.

At this stage, the duo made some disparaging remarks against the government and court after which the magistrate asked them to remain in the court and adjourned the case to the afternoon. In the evening, the magistrate told them that she has suo motu initiated contempt of court case against them but offered to release them on bail if they produced sureties. After they courted arrest, the magistrate adjourned hearing in both the cases.