Nandini Azad nominated to Working Group on Cooperatives

Nandini Azad, President and Representative of Indian Cooperative Network for Women (ICNW), has been formally nominated by the global board of the World Farmers’ Organisation to the prestigious ‘Working Group on Cooperatives’ as its global facilitator for a term of two years.

First Indian

She is the first Indian as well as first woman to be appointed to the assignment. The Working Group on Cooperatives is responsible for evolving a global policy on cooperatives in Agriculture and other allied sectors, and will engage with leading cooperatives from across the world.

In a statement, the Indian Cooperative Network for Women/Working Women’s Forum (India) said they were privileged that a mass workers’ movement like theirs would be coordinating a global policy on cooperatives which would focus on gender equality in family farming.

Previously, Dr Nandini Azad was the first woman to be elected to the International Raiffeisen Union in 50 years. She was also the first Indian to be elected as Chair, Asia-Pacific Women Committee for the ICA-Asia Pacific.