Nandini Azad highlights the need to focus on women farmers

December 25, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Cooperative Network for Women (ICNW) and the Working Women’s Forum (WWF) president Nandini Azad, met the Executive Director of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Simon Stiell, and highlighted the need to focus on smallholder agriculturists, particularly women, in the discourse on climate action.

A release from WWF said the meeting happened during the recently-concluded Conference of the Parties (COP) 28 of the UNFCCC in Dubai. According to the release, she requested Mr. Stiell to ensure that women farmers are a focus of the fund being created by the UNFCCC and drew his attention to the work being carried out by ICNW and WWF.

Earlier, participating in the COP 28 discussions, “she highlighted the imperative to prioritise environmental sustainability in policymaking, corporate strategies, and individual lifestyles. She underscored the role of technology, innovation, and equitable global partnerships as crucial elements in the fight against climate change,” the release added.

