‘Namma Tiruvannamalai’ app launched

‘Namma Tiruvannamalai’, a mobile application to ensure better communication between the district administration and the public, was released by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sevvoor S. Ramachandran in Arani on Friday.
The app, created by the district administration with the help of a private agency, is expected to help in ensuring two-way communication between the district administration and the public.
“The app can be downloaded from the Google Playstore. It will help the public in understanding the government schemes, development works and new projects. It disseminates information on various schemes and would be useful to get public feedback on the initiatives,” said an official. The app will aid in grievance redress and have contact information of officials. “Through this app, the public can actively participate in social awareness campaigns like plastic-free Tiruvannamalai, Swachh Bharat and Jal Shakti Abhiyan,” said an official.
It will have all information about Tiruvannamalai district. People can download the app from www.tiruvanna- malaimaavattam.com.
