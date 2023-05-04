ADVERTISEMENT

‘Namma Ooru Superu’ campaign launched in Kallakurichi district to ensure better sanitary conditions and cleanliness

May 04, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Initiative envisions mass cleaning drive in rural and urban areas in public places and buildings, alongside creation of awareness on sewerage management, waste segregation, clean drinking water, sanitation and elimination of plastic use

The Hindu Bureau

The Kallakurichi district administration has rolled out ‘Namma Ooru Superu’ initiative to ensure better sanitary conditions and cleanliness in the rural and urban areas of the district.

According to Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath, the campaign envisions mass cleaning drive in rural and urban areas in public places and public buildings, alongside creation of awareness on sewerage management, waste segregation, clean drinking water, sanitation and elimination of plastic use among others. The campaign engages the services of self-help groups, school and college students for creation of public awareness and collaborative action.

In addition, intervention under the ‘Namma Ooru Superu’ mission would involve mass cleaning drives in heavily polluted areas in panchayats, cleaning of sewerage canals, cleaning drives in anganwadis, bus stands, public parks, and religious and tourist places. At least one waterbody will be cleaned through volunteer clubs such as Nehru Yuva Kendra.

The mission seeks to create graded intervention. In the period between May 15 and 27, waste segregation in houses and water management will be carried out; between May 29 and June 3, the elimination of single-use plastics and awareness campaigns on encouraging use of sustainable cloth and recyclable materials for daily use and consumption will be carried out; between June 5 and 15, awareness campaigns on waste segregation and water management will be carried out in schools and colleges.

