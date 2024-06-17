ADVERTISEMENT

Naming Somanna as Jal Shakti Minister is Centre’s betrayal of T.N., says Palaniswami

Published - June 17, 2024 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday criticised the Central government over the appointment of V. Somanna from Karnataka as the Jal Shakti Minister, contending that it was the Central government’s “huge betrayal” to Tamil Nadu.

In a social media post, Mr. Palaniswami said the Central government was supposed to remain unbiased between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the disputes between them but it had named Mr. Somanna as the Union Minister for Jal Shakti.

Accusing the Central and State governments of “staging a drama” over the Cauvery and Mekedatu issues, Mr. Palaniswami condemned them on behalf of the AIADMK.

“The DMK government in Tamil Nadu and its alliance Congress that is ruling Karnataka were betraying the people of Tamil Nadu. It is not acceptable that the the BJP-led government in the Centre is adding to this,” Mr. Palaniswami contended.

The former CM further wondered over the alleged silence of the the “puppet Chief Minister” in Tamil Nadu in this regard.

