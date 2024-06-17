GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naming Somanna as Jal Shakti Minister is Centre’s betrayal of T.N., says Palaniswami

Published - June 17, 2024 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday criticised the Central government over the appointment of V. Somanna from Karnataka as the Jal Shakti Minister, contending that it was the Central government’s “huge betrayal” to Tamil Nadu.

In a social media post, Mr. Palaniswami said the Central government was supposed to remain unbiased between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the disputes between them but it had named Mr. Somanna as the Union Minister for Jal Shakti.

Accusing the Central and State governments of “staging a drama” over the Cauvery and Mekedatu issues, Mr. Palaniswami condemned them on behalf of the AIADMK.

“The DMK government in Tamil Nadu and its alliance Congress that is ruling Karnataka were betraying the people of Tamil Nadu. It is not acceptable that the the BJP-led government in the Centre is adding to this,” Mr. Palaniswami contended.

The former CM further wondered over the alleged silence of the the “puppet Chief Minister” in Tamil Nadu in this regard.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.