‘Name Metro station after Karunanidhi’

It is unfair to ignore former CM’s name, says petitioner

A writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State government to name a Metro Rail station, near the Account General’s and Director of Medical Services (AG-DMS) offices here, after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

P. Radhakrishnan, secretary of Kalaignar Tamil Peravai, had filed the case on the ground that it was not fair to ignore the name of Karunanidhi when the government had decided to name three different Metro stations after other former Chief Ministers.

He pointed out that the Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami had on August 1 announced that the Metro Rail stations in Alandur, Central and Koyambedu would be named after C.N. Annadurai, M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

Claiming that Karunanidhi was the brain behind the Metro Rail services in the city, the petitioner said it was unfortunate that the Chief Minister had chosen to ignore his name. He alleged that the exclusion was due to politically motivated intention of suppressing history.

The litigant also claimed that it was only after the incumbent DMK president M.K. Stalin had visited Japan and submitted a report regarding the feasibility of introducing Metro Rail service in Chennai that Karunanidhi initiated the project during his stint as Chief Minister in 2009.

Insisting that it would be in the fitness of things to name the AG-DMS Metro station after Karunanidhi since it was situated close to the DMK headquarters, the petitioner said that he had also made a representation in this regard to the government on August 3 but unfortunately it was not considered at all till date.