Name boards bearing Hindi script smudged in Tiruchi

Hindi inscriptions on the name boards of some central government offices in Tiruchi have been defaced by unidentified miscreants.

The name boards of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) office on Bharathidasan Road, the Postal and Telegraph office in Ariyamangalam and those at the Tiruchi International Airport on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai Road were defaced. Leaving out Tamil and English inscriptions, the miscreants had blackened the Hindi text with paint.

Similarly, Hindi signboards on the platforms of the Tiruchi Junction were also found erased.

The police suspect the miscreants erased the Hindi text on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday, apparently in protest against the Centre's perceived move to impose Hindi on the State.

Confirming the incidents, the police said they were trying to identify the culprits.

A controversy over the ‘imposition’ of Hindi broke out when the draft National Education Policy indicated that a three-language formula would be introduced in schools, making the learning of Hindi mandatory. The proposal drew fierce opposition from political parties, including the DMK, which alleged that it was aimed at imposing Hindi on Tamil Nadu, which has been following a two-language policy for decades. After the backlash, the clause recommending that the teaching of Hindi be made mandatory in all schools was dropped.