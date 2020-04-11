Namakkal introduces colour-coded card system to reduce vehicle movement

The district administration has started issuing colour-coded cards to residents to reduce vehicle movement.

To discourage the public from venturing out unnecessarily, the district administration from Thursday started issuing cards in three colours - green, blue and rose.

Collector K.Megraj said in a release that those with green cards could come out on Mondays and Thursdays, while Tuesdays and Fridays would be the days when those with blue cards could venture out and rose card holders would be able to come out to buy essentials on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Mr.Megraj said that those going on medical emergencies would be exempted and only those in the age group of 15 and 60 years must use the cards to venture out. The district administration has advised the public to carry the cards with them when they come out.

The Superintendent of Police Ara.Arularasu said that the new system has elicited good response and vehicle movement has reduced.

“The number of those making unessential trips have come down. Earlier, some motorists would roam around in the name of getting groceries. This practice seem to have reduced. Demand for door delivery also seems to have gone up”, he said.

Mr.Arularasu added that five teams have been formed to conduct random checks and those stepping out without the card are advised and turned back. He added that action would be taken those venturing out unnecessarily on non-designated days.