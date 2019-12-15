NAM Sandhai gaining popularity

NAM (Natural Agro Marketing) Sandhai, which was launched in the first week of October this year, has gained momentum with farmers finding good buyers for their produce every week.

The sandhai (market) is organised at the Poomalai Shopping Complex on Officers’ Line, Vellore. It brings farmers and buyers face to face.

The market, which opens at 6 a.m. on Sundays, does business till the stocks last. Vegetables and fruits (organic), country chicken, eggs from country hen, cow’s milk, honey, rice varieties and pulses are some of the listed items available to buyers.

Fast sales

Except for grains, pulses and some packaged powders of nutritional values, fruits, vegetables, eggs and poultries vanish from the shelves within a few hours.

The weekly market was conceptualised by Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission (TNSRLM) under the District Supplies and Marketing Society (DSMS).

Manager of DSMS-Vellore I. Ruban Austin said, “This market concept opens up for those continuing with organic farming and so far 60 farmers have registered with the core committee, which takes care of the operations. More than 40 farmers turn up every week and the committee is looking to provide opportunities for those farmers who are all interested in heading towards their consumers without any middlemen.”

Supportive officials

Co-ordinator of the Market Committee K. Senthamizhselvan thanked the district administration and Project Director of Mahalir Thittam A.R. Sivaraman for making this work.

More consumer support is needed to sustain this momentum.

“We are in the process of roping in farmers from all corners of the district,” he said.

Mr. Sivaraman said the concept has started seeing its positive results.

“We are in the 11th week now and so far farmers and traders have expressed satisfaction with the concept and are willing to add more products to the list,” he added.