HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nallakannu pays respects to his friend and comrade

November 16, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Veteran CPI leader R. Nallakannu paying his last respects to freedom fighter and veteran Marxist leader N. Sankaraiah on Wednesday.

Veteran CPI leader R. Nallakannu paying his last respects to freedom fighter and veteran Marxist leader N. Sankaraiah on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Veteran CPI leader R. Nallakannu, who had worked closely with N. Sankaraiah, paid his tributes to the latter on Wednesday. He was accompanied by the party’s State secretary R. Mutharasan. 

They had worked together since college days.  It was Sankaraiah, who organised students in Tirunelveli when Mahatma Gandhi gave the call for the Quit India movement. Subsequently, they were together in the communist party. 

Both Nallakannu and Sankaraiah faced “conspiracy cases” launched by the British and Congress governments. Nallakannu was one of the accused in the Nellai conspiracy case in 1952 and awarded life sentence.  Sankaraiah was the second accused in the Madurai conspiracy case in 1946 and was released only on 14, August 1947.

When the CPI faced a split over ideological differences, Nallakannu and leaders such as K. Balathandayutham, K.T.K. Thangamani, M. Kalyanasundaram and P. Manickam stayed with the CPI, while Sankaraiah left with leaders including P. Ramamurti, R. Umanath, M.R. Venkatraman and launched the CPI(M). Both Nallakannu and Sankaraiah maintained cordial relationship.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.