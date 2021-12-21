‘Nalini’s leave plea under consideration’

CHENNAI

21 December 2021 00:05 IST

The State on Monday told the High Court that a representation seeking a month’s ordinary leave for former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case life convicts S. Nalini and her husband Murugan alias Sriharan was under consideration and a decision would be taken soon.

Appearing before a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha, State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah sought time till Thursday to report the progress. The judges accepted the request and adjourned the hearing.

The petitioner’s counsel M. Radhakrishnan told the court that Murugan’s father died recently. However, he was unable to get leave and spend time with his mother then. Similarly, stating that the present petitioner herself was aged and required the support of her daughter, the counsel insisted on granting a month’s ordinary leave for the convicts.

