Nalini Sriharan undergoes check up in Vellore

Nalini Sriharan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, underwent medical check-up at the Government Pentland Hospital in Kosapet in Vellore on Friday.

Doctors at the hospital said that she was treated as an outpatient for more than an hour from 9.45 a.m on Friday at the hospital for orthopedics, dental, ENT, gynecology, general medicine and general surgery. She was taken to the hospital after she complained of dental, knee joint pain and mouth infection to the prison authorities.

“She came to the hospital for a general medical check up. Usually, she used to get checked at the Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) in Adukkamparai on the Vellore - Cuddalore Highway. But, for the first time, she was brought here for treatment. A few tests will be done at GVMCH that has such facilities,” said a hospital authority.

However, further details of her health status were not disclosed. The Government Pentland hospital was the original district headquarters hospital till the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital was started at Adukkamparai at the outskirts of the town on the Tiruvannamalai road in 2005.

The Pentland Hospital was named after the then Governor of Madras, who inaugurated the hospital in 1915 after its upgradation from a clinic in 1882.