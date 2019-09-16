Tamil Nadu

Nalini returns to prison after 53 days’ parole

Nalini being escorted to prison in a police vehicle on Sunday.

Nalini being escorted to prison in a police vehicle on Sunday.  

She was out to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding

After spending 53 days outside the prison, Nalini Sriharan, life convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, returned to Vellore Women Prison amid tight security on Sunday afternoon.

Nalini, who has spent 28 years in prison , came out of jail on July 25 on a month’s parole to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding. In August, she applied for an extension of parole and the court granted three weeks’ time.

HC rejects appeal

On Tuesday, an appeal filed before the Madras High Court seeking extension of parole by three weeks was rejected by the Madras High Court. Coming out of the house where she was staying in Rangapuram in Vellore around 3.30 p.m., she bid goodbye to her relatives at the entrance.

Nalini was escorted to a police vehicle and taken to the women’s prison at Thorapadi, Vellore. She met her husband Murugan at the Vellore Central Prison in August and on Friday.

