Nalini released from Vellore prison on one-month parole

Brief respite: Nalini Sriharan leaving the Central Prison in Vellore on Monday.

VELLORE/dharmapuri

28 December 2021 00:06 IST

She left for her mother’s place in Katpadi with police team

Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was released from the Central Prison in Vellore on Monday after she was granted a month’s ordinary parole by the State Government following repeated requests made by her ailing mother Padma.

The police said Nalini was released around 9:30 a.m. Immediately, she left for her mother’s house in Bharamapuram, Katpadi, with a 20-member team of police personnel headed by DSP P. Palani.

“During her parole, Nalini’s movements will be restricted. The special team will monitor her round the clock,” said S. Rajesh Kannan, SP (Vellore).

As per norms, Nalini has to sign in the register at the Katpadi police station every day. Meeting of mediapersons and representatives and leaders of political parties is prohibited. Two years ago, Nalini stayed at a rented accommodation at Sathuvachari under tight police security with her mother, her sister Kalyani and her brother Bakianathan. This is the second time that she is getting parole.

On December 23, the State Special Public Prosecutor, Hassan Mohammed Jinnah, informed the Madras High Court that the government had granted parole to Nalini.

Nalini, along with her husband Sriharan, who is a Sri Lankan national, were put in prison three weeks after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur.

Meanwhile, Perarivalan, another life convict in the case, was brought to Dharmpuri for a medical consultation for prostatitis at a private hospital on Monday. With help from Dharmapuri DMK MP S. Senthilkumar, Perarivalan, currently out on parole, was brought here from his home in Tirupattur for urological consultation. He was accompanied by his mother Arputhammal.

Mr. Senthilkumar said Perarivalan’s lawyer had contacted him, seeking help.