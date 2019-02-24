Nalini pleads with CM for early release

S. Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has written to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami seeking her release and that of six other convicts as per the Supreme Court order.

Writing from the Special Prison for Women, Vellore, Nalini said as per the decision of Supreme Court, the Council of Ministers on September 9 last year advised tje Governor to release her and six others under Article 161 of the Constitution.

“It has been more than five months since your Cabinet rendered its advice in accordance with the law. As you are aware that once your Cabinet takes a decision to release us from prison, your decision is binding on the Governor,” she said.

“I am perhaps the longest-serving woman prisoner in India. All of us have served more than 27 years as life convicts. We have been expecting the order every day. But we are disappointed every day after knowing that the Governor is yet to sign the necessary proceedings... This is our last hope and our life is absolutely in the hands of the Chief Minister.”

She pleaded with the Chief Minister to release all seven life convicts including her at an early date.