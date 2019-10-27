Nalini, Murugan go on fast in Vellore prison

Nalini Sriharan, a life convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, is on fast at the special prison for Women. Her advocate, P. Pugazhendhi who met her and her husband Murugan in the prison on Saturday, said after much difficulty the prison authorities allowed him to meet Murugan in the prison.

Mr. Pugazhendhi said, “He was looking tired due to the fast he has observed in the prison since last Saturday. He had submitted a detailed four-page letter to Chief Minister through prison authorities protesting the discovery of the mobile phone, SIM card and memory card recovered from his cell recently. The prison authorities did not permit him to show or hand over the letter copy to him.” Murugan started a fast in protest claiming the devices did not belong to him and were ‘planted’ there. He sought permission to meet Nalini, who has been lodged in Women Prison, Vellore, and managed to meet her for 15 minutes, he said. She had also started observing a fast from last Sunday, to support Murugan, he added, claiming there were plans to meet the Chief Minister and represent the convicts in this particular case.